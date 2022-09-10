This is regarding the Aug. 20 opinion editorial by County Supervisors Curt Hagman and Dawn Rowe about the ballot measure asking voters whether San Bernardino County should pursue all options to obtain a “fair share” of funding from the State of California, including secession.
They stated our county’s secession from California would only be a “last resort” and they needed that threat “in their toolbox” to signal the seriousness of their demands.
County supervisors appear eager to distance themselves from our state government—and notably did so during the first stages of the pandemic.
The op-ed mentions COVID lockdowns to incite resentment and take adversarial stances towards our state experts, even though COVID policies tie to scientific evidence and from experts in public health, while the supervisors’ policies tie to resentment politics.
This familiar tactic of pointing the finger at somebody from the opposite political party that voters can blame is all too common when residents are suffering from a natural disaster.
The use of the word “secession” in this initiative is not realistic as a threat or last resort. The Supervisors know that the state legislature and Congress would not approve of secession and the use of the word draws attention, passion, and votes.
I suggest elected officials work together with all levels of government to make our lives better instead of fomenting resentment.
***
We are upset about the guest editorial by San Bernardino County Supervisors Curt Hagman and Dawn Rowe (8/20/22)—upset that Mr. Hagman and Ms. Rowe, who already have a big (metaphorical) megaphone by way of their status as elected officials, were given so much space for text and photos, plus billing as guest editors.
Basically, they were given another big megaphone. The amount of newspaper space, being called editors of any sort,and the lack of push-back from neutral reporters may suggest that the Chino Valley Champion as a newspaper, approves of their message.
After all, what’s their message? The Supervisors are attempting to stir up resentment in residents against the state government by stating that our county doesn’t get its fair share of money and services.
They promote an initiative that would direct their Board of Supervisors to investigate how much money the county is due, and how much it is getting. This, however, is ridiculous, because the Board has a $10 million budget and a staff of 50 and should already know exactly how much money the county should be and is getting.
They don’t need voters to approve a study; the Board already has the power and resources—indeed the duty—to know this.
Instead of stirring up resentment against the state, Mr. Hagman and Ms. Rowe should just do their jobs.
The Champion staff should do their jobs, too—investigating and publishing the facts about this initiative.
Editor’s Note: The words “Guest Editorial” mistakenly appeared as the header in the supervisors’ column in the Aug. 20 online edition of the Champion. We have removed the reference. The print version of the Champion correctly contained the header “Opinion Editorial.”
