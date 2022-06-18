This week the Chino Hills City Council voted to give themselves a 30 percent raise in salary. Back in June of 2020, the council had the opportunity to give themselves a sizable raise too but agreed that because of COVID, a reduction in revenue, businesses forced to close, and citizens losing their jobs, it would be inappropriate.
So, what has changed?
Many of the businesses that were forced to close then, are still closed and in some cases will never open again.
People are not taking minimum wage jobs because COVID is still a danger and our stock market has experienced a huge drop in value not seen in decades.
It costs us $6 or more per gallon to fill our gas tanks. Inflation has driven up the cost of everything from eggs to hot dogs and baby formula, if you can find it.
Many families face the real-world decision to fill their gas tank so they can drive to work or put food on the table or pay rent or buy medicine. I hate to break it to the council, but not everyone that lives in Chino Hills gets free medical insurance and a monthly car allowance.
Most residents just kept their jobs and maybe got a 2 percent raise.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Art Bennett made remarks that put down our sister city Chino. His comments were insulting.
His point was that Chino council members make more money than Chino Hills, and their meetings are really quick and not as controversial as Chino Hills meetings, implying they don’t work as hard or are as dedicated as Chino Hills councilmembers.
Wow! In the real world, employees don’t get to choose their own pay raises. Normally, a 30 percent pay raise goes to someone who goes above and beyond, at a level of excellence that supports such recognition.
Has our council gone above and beyond?
We still have trucks driving through Carbon Canyon, despite huge lumps of tax money spent for studies and consultants.
Crime is up, with even a Chino Hills resident kidnapping and torturing a woman in his home, let alone a growing crime section in the paper.
Have you noticed all the new apartments and hotels? Instead of fighting to keep our rural feel, our council bowed down to the governor’s housing mandates, and continue to approve high-density housing projects.
There are still plenty of closed storefronts. Did you know you’re paying more for trash collection and water service too?
The council doesn’t just make $826.88 a month. They also get a $500 monthly car allowance, a “free” $1,659 per month medical plan, free life insurance, and every dollar they put into a retirement plan gets 100 percent matching or 50 percent depending on when they were elected.
Plus, they also get paid a few hundred extra dollars a month for the various board meetings they attend that add up to over $1000 per month extra for some councilmembers.
So, while Chino gets “paid more,” it’s not a good reason for our council to put their personal interest ahead of the interests of the residents. If they ran for Council for the money, then they are in the wrong career.
Luis Esparza
Chino Hills
