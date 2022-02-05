In response to Deborah Searle’s comments last week about vaccine misinformation, she is completely correct in her position.
The same can be said about COVID deniers’ general position that it is a ‘hoax.’
A great observation in a daily newsletter from Wordsmith.org (Jan. 10, 2022), the author very logically denounced the validity of a persistent French COVID denier’s claims of a hoax with the question: “Are you aware of any other instance in which all governments in all countries, doctors, scientists, journalists, nearly everyone (even people who run funeral homes) went along with a conspiracy?”
The author then questioned if it was logical that the truth about a ‘fake’ virus was being promoted by some opiniated individuals on social media platforms and conservative news outlets.
Although the pandemic hoax claims haven’t seemed to be too publicized locally, unfortunately, as seen in a handful of countries and some states in our country, government officials even in one body of our local government, vaccine misinformation has been openly promoted.
There is no reason this irresponsible type of information should be given a platform, especially with overwhelming evidence that vaccines continue to save thousands of lives by providing the best protection from the potentially deadly outcome of the virus.
Arturo Ramirez
Chino
***
In response to comments about vaccines in the public forum in last Saturday’s Chino Valley Champion, the Chino writer wanted facts regarding the mRNA technology (COVID-19 vaccines).
Here are some facts.
Every Friday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) publishes its government-funded system VAERS, which reports adverse vaccine reactions that have occurred in the U.S.
From Dec. 14, 2020 to Jan, 21, 2022, there were 22,607 reports of death, and 178,994 reports of serious injuries from the COVID vaccines.
That data comes directly from the CDC website. In 2009, Harvard did a study of the VAERS system and found that only “one percent” of adverse vaccine reactions is ever reported.
Which means that the amount reported is far less than the actual total of injuries that have occurred.
The COVID-19 vaccines were only in a study trial for six months versus the normal time of vaccine trials that take anywhere from five to 10 years.
On top of that, Pfizer and BioTech vaccinated almost all the placebo recipients in the trial shortly after the FDA ok’d the vaccine for emergency use on Dec 11, 2020.
As a result, they destroyed a chance to compare long-term health of a large number of vaccine recipients. These are just a few facts that anyone themselves can Google. I have done my due diligence by looking all this up and only presenting the facts from the CDC and Pfizer. You can’t argue with the facts.
Laurie Hernandez
Chino
Had Athens Services got the trash contract, not only a shadow but a terrible smell would have affected Chino Hills for years to come for obvious reasons.
Some years ago, trash companies invested in new trucks with hydraulic lifts and there was a big payoff for all.
Future trucks could and should implement a scanner and precision scale so that homeowners would be charged for only the trash they generate.
With home deliveries on the rise, homeowners can assume that trash will increase in the future, therefore we must prepare ourselves now to minimize the impact.
Donald Foster
Chino Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.