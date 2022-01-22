It is quite saddening to read that a very well-respected resident of Chino Hills, attorney Rossana Mitchell, was found to have committed criminal acts against several clients and defendants.
Perhaps she was compelled by a need for money or maybe she just wanted to strike fear into a male defendant by demanding $8,000 from him.
Regardless, she was found guilty, suspended from practicing law, fined, ordered to pay restitution and placed on probation.
Many attorneys face the same choice and dilemma during their careers. You see, it’s all because of one fact. Attorneys produce no product.
Most all rely on litigating acceptable results for one party while creating absolute misery for the other party. And when they run out of parties to create misery for, their source of income dries up leading some to rely on illegal practices such as fraudulent billing, extortion, excessive litigation, misleading clients and outright lying to them.
I expect that all who respected attorney Mitchell are greatly disappointed in her and that the residents of the City of Chino Hills are shocked and ashamed to have elected one of such poor character to its school board and city council.
Ray Moors
Chino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.