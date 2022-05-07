In 2016, I happened to re-read the book “1984” by George Orwell.
At that time, I thought the novel only described Communist countries and dictatorships.
But is it possible America is heading in that direction?
This week it was announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has created a new Disinformation Governance Board, purportedly to combat the spread of disinformation in minority communities about elections or border issues, among other things.
Think of what that means: the federal government wants to decide what information in the news or on the internet is true or not.
Does it concern anyone that government bureaucrats will be able to use the full force of government to stop the opinions or free speech of those they think are spreading misinformation?
A quote attributed to Voltaire goes, “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”
It seems that our government now says, “I disagree with what you say, and I will prevent you from saying it.”
It’s one thing if a company like Twitter or Facebook stops speech they don’t like; it’s infinitely worse if the government starts doing it.
If you think the government will only monitor topics such as politics, or COVID-19, you need to think again.
From there it’s only a short step to attacking or censoring our first Constitutional freedom in the Bill of Rights, the freedom of religion.
What if the Disinformation Governance Board decides that people who say Muhammad is God’s Prophet, or that Jesus is the Son of God, are spreading “disinformation?”
Or what if your mosque, church, or synagogue teaches, based on their faith, that it is morally wrong for homosexuals to get married, or that men cannot become women, or that human life begins at conception?
Will that be labeled “disinformation” too?
In countries without freedom of religion, there is no freedom of speech, and people who express their views contrary to the government are not only silenced, but many times jailed, persecuted, or killed.
It is no exaggeration to say that this will be the natural result of a government bureaucracy like the Disinformation Governance Board.
Of course, the whole point of a “disinformation” board is to stop people from thinking about other points of view that are not in agreement with the government.
They are thought police who don’t tolerate diversity of thought.
G.K. Chesterson wrote, “There is a thought that stops thought. That is the only thought that ought to be stopped.”
One might object by saying, “But their intentions are good!” Perhaps.
But in this case, the proverb is true: “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.”
Kenneth Vasquez
Chino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.