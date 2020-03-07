Where does the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) expect the city of Chino to build an additional 6,959 homes (Page 1 Feb. 29) with mixed in low/medium/higher income neighborhoods. It’s not like this land is readily available.
Are we to start forcing eminent domain to get this accomplished? That means on average 36 homes must be built per month. Adding an additional 36 more vehicles to the traffic congestion we already have. I think SCAG needs to reprogram their methodology. Chino is a suburban town not a metropolitan.
Daniel Arellano, Chino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.