I just love living in Chino. I was driving south on Monte Vista Avenue last evening. Approaching the corner of Walnut Avenue, I noticed a car stopped with its flashers blinking.
I pulled up to their right to ask the man standing on the curb if they needed help. He said there was a chicken under their car.
Another woman had pulled over to help catch the chicken. I parked and happened to have a walking stick with me.
I handed it over, and they got the chicken from under the car. The man picked up the chicken and said that although he knew she didn’t belong in the yard, the chicken would be safe there for the night.
He put her over the fence. I wonder what the homeowner thought when they found a chicken in their front yard?
Sandra Rose
Chino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.