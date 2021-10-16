Chino, CA (91710)

Today

Mostly clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.