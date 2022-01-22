Several weeks ago, I attended the Chino Hills City Council meeting and thanked them publicly for their leadership and service to our community and stated my support for Councilman Ray Marquez in his upcoming role as mayor. As the council addressed new topics on their agenda, one caught my attention regarding limitations on donations for candidates to run for city council.
There were statements by some of the council members about their irritation with the standing rules about transferring previous campaign funds into the following year or election cycle that I frankly didn’t understand. But when they spoke about the council’s ability to remove any limits on individual contributions to a candidate’s campaign fund, I became alarmed.
There were two main defenses for this kind of a move. The first was that the budget for a citizen to run for our city council was traditionally small in comparison with other larger communities. The second was that the process was transparent in that the donations are published for anyone in the community to see as to who was supporting the candidate.
The mayor at that time, Brian Johsz, called for comments from the people attending but before I could even get my hand up, he moved on to discussion. The tenor of the subsequent conversation seemed to indicate little resistance to the removal of caps at that time.
The role of contributions from individual citizens for a candidate that reflects their values is an honored tradition in our elections.
However, we have all seen abuses of this process by wealthy donors, lobby groups, and business interests for years now that can sway the results and invite serious corruption in the political process.
I would suggest that the fact that our community’s council races are traditionally run on smaller budgets actually increases the temptation for wealthy individuals or business interests to influence elections unfairly, since the price tag for their candidate is so reasonable.
As to counting on our history of the publication of each candidate’s list of donors and amounts for the community, I am confident that if you took a poll of the voting public it would be the exception, not the rule that they had any idea of who backed each candidate or how much money they had received.
We have a long tradition of the highest level of ethical behavior of the leadership in Chino Hills. Let’s keep big money out of it.
Dana Lamb
Chino Hills
Attorney suspension
Chino
Vaccines
I have been a longtime reader of the Champion and appreciate its historical place as well as its usefulness as a media tool.
Recently, the letters sent to the public forum have been derogatory towards people who choose or have chosen not to get the “jab.”
All citizens have the God-given right to make choices as to what they put into their bodies. This is a critical moment in history where we are asked to take part in a global medical experiment—unprecedented in modern history.
No one should be made to feel “connected” by having to act against their beliefs in this time by submitting to mass hysteria, fear mongering and “scienceology masquerading as science.”
Many thousands of the trusting populace have died, became seriously ill and chronically disabled from an MRNA shot (not a vaccine).
They now find themselves virtually unprotected from so called “variants” of an undiscovered pathogen after being continually tested with a PCR device only intended for laboratory use and never intended to diagnose illness, disease, or tell you that you have anything.
So, if you’ve truly done your due diligence, read up on virus detection and proof of…. you wouldn’t be so quick to judge anyone making their own personal decisions not to be inoculated.
Jim Kreutzer
Chino Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.