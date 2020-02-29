Regarding “School board approves charter renewal for Allegiance STEAM Academy” (February 15)
Congratulations to the students, staff, teachers, parents, and volunteers of Allegiance STEAM Academy (ASA) on the school’s charter renewal. The 4-1 vote for approval by the Chino Valley school board is a testament to the forward-thinking and transformational work of ASA and the strength of evidence demonstrating that ASA meets or surpasses the standards for academics, student environment, and operational performance.
I am a parent volunteer in ASA curricular activities and have witnessed first-hand the student-centered culture of learning excellence and unique curricular integration of STEAM instruction. I can say that the best practices being implemented at ASA will provide enduring benefits to students and the community. The work of ASA employees, parents, and volunteers and the school board's approval is appreciated.
Jack Chen, Chino Hills
