On July 30, 2021, I called 911 for my husband, Ed who was having a terrible time feeling very weak and dizzy.
He has stage 4 cancer. The fire department arrived in minutes.
They checked out Ed and decided he needed an ambulance. After the fireman called the ambulance, he informed me that it would take 20 minutes.
I was shocked and asked him why.
He said they have to come from Rancho Cucamonga. I always thought an ambulance was nearby. I decided to do some calling around only to find we don’t have anything close to us. Most people believe we have our own ambulance service.
I was told by a fire department employee that AMR contract was renewed without going out to bid for many years. Why is this?
I was never able to find out how many ambulances there are for our city or how many there are for the four areas AMR covers.
I did find out the new response time is 9 minutes instead of 7 and I had to wait 20 minutes.
There are 16 miles between AMR and the Chino Hills Parkway/Pipeline Avenue intersection with a 23-minute nonstop route.
I think this situation has been on the back burner for too long.
Sheri Denzin
Chino Hills
