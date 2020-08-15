Council pay
Despite the fact that countless people in our community are unemployed and local businesses are being shuttered daily due to the recent restrictions imposed because of the Covid 19 pandemic, our city council members have decided that they need a pay increase.
City council members are paid a monthly stipend as compensation and have receive thousands of dollars in retirement contributions, medical benefits, car allowances as well as bonus money to attend various meetings. This is a “part-time community service job” we are talking about. How many of their constituents receive retirement and medical benefits for a part-time job? Most, if not all of them are being paid many of the same benefits through their regular employer, pension packages, personal business enterprise or a side job with another agency.
Many taxpayers and businesses are suffering economically, and they claim they are entitled to a raise because the state law allows it. It is no wonder that so many of council members stay embedded for years and years.
City councils, boards and commissions should be made up of dedicated local citizens who are interested in making their communities a better place to live. They should not be made up of people who are interested in enriching themselves.
(Editor's note--Tuesday night the council postponed the proposal.)
Doug McCormick, Chino Hills
