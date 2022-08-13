The Chino City Council meeting held on July 26 (Chino Valley Champion, “Sales tax hike proposal to pay for civic center”) was a perfect example of local politicians confusing wants with needs.
The council is well on its way to embedding a $350 million remake of Chino’s Civic Center into the area’s master plan.
The favored plan includes not only a new city hall ($51 million), but expansion of the Carolyn Owens Community Center ($17 million), three new parking structures ($52 million), a new senior center and library ($39 million), a performing arts center and outdoor amphitheater ($28 million), and other projects.
All of this is to be funded with a one-half percent increase in Chino’s sales tax.
We believe that there’s a better path with a smaller footprint and cost that will allow Chino to continue to provide superior service to the community.
Step 1: remodel the existing city hall and vacant courthouse.
A councilmember indicated that remodeling the existing city hall and courthouse was viewed as being more expensive than building a new city hall; however, earlier estimates from the city’s consultants suggest that the costs per square foot of remodeled space are about $100 less than the costs involved in building a new “Taj Mahal” seat of city government.
We were also struck by councilmember comments about water leaks in the existing city hall which was built in the 1970s.
We own a house built in 1964, and if our roof or plumbing leaks, we call the repairman. We don’t tear down our house.
Step 2: use Chino’s “fairly low” sales tax as an economic development tool – let’s fill those empty storefronts.
Sales taxes are also regressive, impacting more heavily those in the community already struggling to pay the rent and put food on the table.
Step 3: if circumstances change – if citizen needs change – over the planning horizon, modify the scaled-down master plan.
The civic center master plan will become “The Plan” in September if Chino residents don’t let their councilmembers know that, “You can’t always get what you want.”
And remember that “The Plan” would be funded by a one-half percent increase in Chino’s sales tax.
If it comes up to a vote, vote “NO.”
