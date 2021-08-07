My daughter played four years on the Chino Hills High tennis team. I practiced with her and we wandered all over the city looking for an open court.
Sometimes we couldn’t find one and hit balls against the wall at the high school.
In my younger days in Pomona in the 1960s and 70s, the high school and college courts were open to the public.
It was easy to find a court, but not so in Chino Hills. The high school tennis courts which are paid for by our tax dollars are all locked up.
The last time I played tennis in Chino Hills, my legs got tangled up and I did a face plant on the cement and ended up at the hospital emergency room.
I switched over to pickleball and play the game on public tennis courts using the service boxes as the pickleball court.
The net is a little high, but hardly noticeable if you are playing for fun.
The downside of the burgeoning popularity of pickleball is even greater competition for the limited course availability.
Perhaps the city could open high school tennis courts for limited hours on the weekends and evenings, and hire an attendant to lock them up when they close.
That might be a less expensive alternative than finding available land and building more courts.
Public monies built these courts and it seems reasonable that the public should be able to use them.
Phil Beauchamp
Chino Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.