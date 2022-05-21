It is no secret that Chino Hills, as with other communities, has noticed and enjoyed escalating property values.
I am challenging property owners to step up the appearances of their properties.
Yes, some maintenance such as new paint and windows can be expensive. But picking up debris, putting away trash cans behind gates, maintaining yards by regular mowing, trimming and removing weeds from driveways and sidewalks are not.
Please, take pride in the appearances of your homes, as all of us will benefit.
Daniel Galindo
Chino Hills
