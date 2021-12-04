My family and I were awakened last Saturday about midnight to the roar of super powered racing engines the likes of which the National Hot Rod Association brings to Fairplex each year.
I listened for more than two hours as these racing machines would stop, rev up their engines, and then take off in a huge roar. Perhaps some of this exhibition took place on the 71 Freeway but due to their coming to a stop before taking off led me to conclude that most of this extremely dangerous drag racing was also taking place on Grand Avenue where it intersects with the 71.
The sheriff’s and Chino Hills Police Department buildings are much closer to where all of this racing was going on and if I, as well as thousands of others could hear it, then certainly all sheriff’s deputies and Chino Hills police could hear it too.
So, what was our law enforcement’s response? “Eeees no my shob.”
They did nothing, not even picking up the phone and calling the California Highway Patrol to alert them of this prolonged traffic violation and assault upon our community.
Chino Hills Police Captain Garth Goodell stated he would be in contact with the CHP, which in government-employee speak means, “We’re going to do nothing,” just like they did nothing that night.
He suggested “strategic placement of digital traffic message boards for increased driver education.” You know like the ones that tell you that you are going 42 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour defined area.
So, now these street racers will become educated that they are going 150 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour designated area.
Ray Moors
Chino
