I recently learned of a petition ‘Save Vellano Tennis Courts’ on Nextdoor.com and tried to educate the community about the city’s decision to build four correctly constructed (north-south) pickleball courts on the improperly constructed (east-west) tennis court at Vellano Park.
It is a wise decision legally, financially, and socially. We simply need to paint the lines, add posts, nets and lighting.
However, it appears there are many who, like me, fell in love with the serenity of the lone tennis court nestled in the hillside.
Being a pragmatist, I’ve come to grips with its major flaw and was able to put the idealization to rest.
The Vellano tennis court is playable only during the midday hours. When playing during the more pleasant hours of the mornings and evenings, even with hat and sunglasses, players may experience permanent eye damage from either direct exposure to the blinding sun or being struck in the eye by a tennis ball due to the loss of vision when direct sunlight is in the background.
The remote Vellano Park tennis court offers the perfect location.
Pickleball is a loud game. The paddle and ball combination makes for an annoying “clank” when the ball is struck. Pickleball courts cannot be constructed within residential communities without creating discord.
Chino Hills, which is four times the size of Arcadia, has only 8 tennis courts while Arcadia has 36.
The energy devoted to saving the Vellano Park tennis court would be better spent on procuring public use of our high school tennis courts which would net us a dozen courts in one fell swoop.
I ask that all ‘Save Vellano Tennis Courts’ petitioners and all tennis players join the bandwagon to help open high school courts and build some new ones in District 4 in Chino Hills, which currently has a count of zero tennis courts.
Michael L. Magener
Chino Hills
