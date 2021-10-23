The City of Chino Hills was incorporated in 1991 through the enormous efforts of the community.
The city logo and flag were designed with a thorough and proactive outreach effort that included residents, educational institutions, business sectors and supporters.
The Chino Hills flag represents our history, community, and continuity of the logo.
It is disheartening to learn of the endeavor to change the city flag, as well as the staffing and budget that have been allocated to this effort.
Fiduciary responsibility is vital in all aspects of governance and policy for public agencies.
The City of Chino Hills has become a highly acclaimed community and our flag is representative of such status and the many accolades the city has received for its 30-year history.
Gwenn Norton-Perry
Chino Hills
(Gwenn Norton-Perry was the first mayor of the City of Chino Hills.)
