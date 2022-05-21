In response to the May 14 letter on “Judiciary Act of 2021:”
Pregnant: a woman having a child developing in the uterus.
The ‘right’ to abortion: the ‘right’ to murder a child.
The Judiciary Act of 2021: changing the rule in the middle of a game to win or get your own way.
Can we please get back to truth, integrity and a healthy fear of God our creator, behave as responsible adults and not spoiled children? Our future and our children’s future depend on this.
May God bless us and have mercy for us.
Karen Burton
Chino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.