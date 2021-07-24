After reading the recent article in the Champion, I was shocked, appalled, and ticked off.
The Inland Valley Humane Society has lost touch with reality and is absolutely a monopoly. Where do I begin?
The massive contract with the City of Chino Hills has tripled after we dog owners comply with all the rules and regulations imposed on us such as microchips, vaccines, rabies, spay and neutering.
Now licenses are increasing to $30 a year and we also hear the CEO chain-of-command is going to the daughter of the previous one. Very fishy.
Then the new buildings being constructed on the property amounting to millions of dollars is absolutely ridiculous.
Thank you to all the Chino Hills city council members for standing up and calling them out.
I support them in finding other sources for the services.
Again, the Inland Valley Humane Society has lost touch, and lost my trust.
Kevin Stenson
Chino Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.