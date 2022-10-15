Climate change responses
I am writing in response to the letter writer on climate change in the Oct. 8 edition. Here’s a fact-check regarding his claim that the warming of the planet is due solely to the sun.
Is the Sun causing global warming? - NASA Climate Change https://climate.nasa.gov › faq › is-the-sun-causing-global-...
The Sun can influence Earth’s climate, but it isn’t responsible for the warming trend we’ve seen over recent decades.
The Sun is a giver of life; it helps keep the planet warm enough for us to survive. But the warming we’ve seen in recent decades is too rapid to be linked to changes in Earth’s orbit and too large to be caused by solar activity.
One of the “smoking guns” that tells us the Sun is not causing global warming comes from looking at the amount of solar energy that hits the top of the atmosphere.
Since 1978, scientists have been tracking this by using sensors on satellites, which tell us that there has been no upward trend in the amount of solar energy reaching our planet.
A second smoking gun is that if the Sun were responsible for global warming, we would expect to see warming throughout all layers of the atmosphere, from the surface to the upper atmosphere (stratosphere).
But what we actually see is warming at the surface and cooling in the stratosphere. This is consistent with the warming being caused by a buildup of heat-trapping gases near Earth’s surface, and not by the Sun getting “hotter.”
John Beckman
Chino Hills
There were several errors in the recent letter (Oct. 8) on climate change. It’s a complicated, unpopular and scary subject, but it’s important to get this right because the future of life on Earth hangs in the balance.
I was a college professor for over 40 years and have studied climate change for over a decade. I get the science.
Greenhouse gases (GHG) are essential for life on Earth because they warm our world. Water, carbon dioxide and methane are the most important. Water is less a consideration because it equilibrates with the oceans in days.
The problem is that our prodigious use of fossil fuels has drastically increased the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, from 270 parts per million (ppm) to 421 ppm (a 50 percent increase).
Methane, an 80-times stronger GHG, has increased from about 0.700 ppm to 1.900 ppm (a 270 percent increase). Both are increasing faster than ever. This has warmed our world by 2.2oF, mostly in the last 60 years. If we don’t stop what we are doing, this will become 5.4-7.2oF by 2100. Unfortunately, there isn’t space in this short letter to address the dire consequences of such an outcome.
The prior letter incorrectly stated that climate science is “…junk science at best, insanity at worst.” Thousands of scientists all over the world have intensely studied climate change for decades. The essential facts of climate change are firmly established.
What is insane is that we have ignored the science for so long that we are in danger of destroying the future of the next generations. If we do nothing and tipping points kick in (lots of them), we lose control of Earth’s climate with cataclysmic consequences.
Years ago, I believed we could change our path and maybe save ourselves, but I’m not so sure anymore.
Phil Beauchamp
Chino Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.