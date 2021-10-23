I read with dismay, although not surprise, the article in last week’s Champion regarding the 13-year-old male student accused of sexually assaulting four girls from the Cal Aero Preserve Academy school located in the district where I taught for 35 years.
My own daughter attends a public charter school in the Chino Valley that is also a K-8 school.
I first want to state that child predators of any age are normally not born as such; they develop into predators because of things they experience in their environments, see on the internet, in movies, on television, websites, chat rooms or whatever else they are exposed to on their phones or home computers.
Schools offer numerous opportunities for molests to occur, sadly.
The layout of campus designs, numerous buildings, alcoves, hallways, nooks and crannies offer obscure locations that make it difficult for teachers and others to consistently monitor each student.
With all that has gone on during the pandemic to affect families, adults and their children, one would hope schools would be more vigilant. They are not.
Once a molest-sexual assault occurs, the aftermath is traumatic.
No matter what the age of the victim, and whether the victim is male or female, special needs or not, the affects can be profound.
An organization called Project Sister in Pomona provides amazing counseling services.
Victims of crime assistance can be obtained through the district attorney’s office in San Bernardino County, or wherever the victim may reside.
Parents of the child who suffered such an assault should never allow themselves to be intimidated, victimized, or made to feel they are asking for too much if they demand that protective measures be taken to prevent future assaults.
Demand the protections your child deserves. Make no apologies for acting on behalf of the victim of a molest-sexual assault. They happen far too often.
Don’t wait until it is too late.
Sindi Wasserman
Chino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.