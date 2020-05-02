Andrew Cruz and James Na won seats on the school board with support from Jack Hibbs and Calvary Chapel Chino Hills. Regularly conferring with Karen England and the right-wing conservative group Capital Resource Institute, Cruz and Na sought to overturn California’s attempts to protect LGBT students. They also voted with Sylvia Orozco to promote religion at District events. At the 2014 Townsend Junior High promotional ceremony, Na urged parents and students to “find Jesus.”
Since 2016, Cruz’ bizarre behavior has caused concern from fellow board members, staff, and the rest of the community. Cruz cannot be removed from office for his public behavior. Both the County Office of the Superintendent of Schools and the Fair Political Practices Commission indicate they have no jurisdiction over his conduct.
It is crucial to remember Cruz’ past conduct and his misunderstanding of employee rights and financial management, which he has repeatedly demonstrated at meetings. He announced his support for Adolf Hitler, he regularly read religious scripture from the dais and caused the District to spend $200,000 to push his and Na’s religious agenda. He placed newspaper ads opposing the State-mandated vaccination program currently requiring incoming students to be immunized, he accused the State of promoting pornographic sex education curriculum, and at board meetings he has shouted at fellow board members or simply walked out.
Rather than complaining on social media about his anti-government rants and conspiracy theories, in November the public should vote to make a crucial change.
Darrin Lee, Chino Hills
I just read the paid advertisement in last week’s Champion from school board member Andrew Cruz regarding his view of the COVID-19. As a parent in the Chino Valley school district I am extremely concerned about the views of Cruz and Na. They are responsible for the health and safety of all the students but their conspiracy theories show that they are not up to the task.
The school board should be guided by medical experts and science as regards to limiting the exposure to the coronavirus to the students and others.
Ben Aguirre, Chino
