In the May 28th Champion, a letter was submitted by Mr. Glenn Alsdorf in response to a letter by Ms. Liz Irons. In essence, Ms. Irons expressed her fear that America is leaning toward theocracy. Mr. Alsdorf responds that the founding fathers’ original intent was a Christian government.
He states, “Our country was founded by Christian men who as a group, believed the needs of the people were best served by a government based on biblical principles.”
The works of Locke, Paine, Rousseau and others are not mentioned as playing any role.
Our founding documents purposefully never reference Christianity specifically. Some of our founders were, indeed, Christian men. Some were deists (about as atheistic an identity as one could express in those times), but all realized the perilous nature of a government controlled by any one particular faith. Hence America.
The First Amendment clearly forbids governmental promotion of any religion over another in our secular nation. What might not be as clear to some is that the First Amendment is designed to protect religious people, not from the government, but from other religious people.
Given the plethora of religious denominations, if any church were to gain undue sway within our government, the odds are that it might be a church other than Mr. Alsdorf’s, or that it might morph into something unrecognizable to him during its time in power. Religion has a tendency to do that.
Mr. Alsdorf mentions Thomas Jefferson, calling him “a hero to those who advocate for separation of church and state.” Jefferson should be that to all of us, including Mr. Alsdorf, for the above-mentioned reason.
There are those actively trying to remove Mr. Jefferson from our history textbooks. To what end, I wonder?
Mr. Alsdorf states that “Many Americans…have the opinion that our government was always meant to stand separate from religion.” Correct. The phrase “separation of church and state” can’t really be interpreted otherwise, though many are trying.
What I found most puzzling regarding Mr. Aldorf’s letter was that, though his ten listed points may or may not be historically accurate, not a one of them brings us any closer to accepting his conclusion.
One thing does seem to have been supported, however. Ms. Irons’ fears (all of them) seem founded, as there appear to be some among us who would welcome what she would warn us against.
Eric Wetzell
Chino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.