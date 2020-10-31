Disinformation
In last week’s Forum the writer used fear-mongering to persuade voters that chaos would reign if Joe Biden is elected president. This is among the most absurd comments I’ve read during this election cycle, considering the unending chaos Donald Trump has caused. Joe Biden stands for unity after Trump’s disastrous four years of divisiveness, recklessness and corrupt behavior in the White House.
Remember Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp?” He wound up assembling the most corrupt administration in history, with countless advisors and aides imprisoned, indicted or resigning under criminal investigation. Trump has coddled murderous dictators, fractured relationships with allies and disparaged his own intelligence agencies.
And don’t forget that Trump was impeached for using the office of the presidency for political gain.
The writer credits Trump with creating a strong economy, but he inherited that from the Obama/Biden administration and chose to push through a tax plan that benefited the wealthiest Americans.
Now, as the economy crumbles, he has abandoned individuals and small businesses and instead is concentrating on rushing through confirmation of a U.S. Supreme Court justice in the middle of an election – because he is counting on her to side with him in a contested election – and to kill healthcare for those with pre-existing conditions – in the middle of a pandemic.
Worst of all, was Trump’s deception in withholding facts about the seriousness of COVID-19 and then failing to act in a decisive manner that could have spared many of the more than 220,000 lives lost. It is almost criminal that he continues to hold rallies in some of the hardest-hit communities.
The fear-mongering around a Biden presidency reeks of desperation. A Biden presidency is exactly what we need to heal this country.
Lisa Greathouse,
Chino Hills
Fear damaging us
I wholeheartedly agree with Bob Paul (Oct. 17 Forum) that our democracy is in grave danger. It is important that people be informed and vote.
I was also dismayed to read right above his letter several blurbs of how (fear of) Covid is damaging our life and city. Cancelled Wine Walk = $84K lost revenue. Cancelled Christmas activities. Cancelled boat parade. And, of course, Dictator Newsom wants us to huddle outside in November and December eating our holiday feasts out of tin containers with select family members and then scoot back to our isolation chambers to face another new year of this.
When are people going to demand enough is enough?
Why won’t our city open up before ALL small businesses die?
The over-reaction is beyond logic and reason. When can the 99.7% of us not in danger resume a life worth living?
Deborah Hall,
Chino Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.