It’s hard to believe what this country has become. Murder is common. Robbery, drugs are everywhere in every city. Thieves can walk into a store and steal whatever they want and nobody can stop them.
The security guards are told not to stop them or interfere, then why have security?
This would never happen in other countries. China wouldn’t put up with it, they cut the hands off thieves.
It seems like today criminals have more rights than others. When arrested, they are released the same day.
Where can we go that is safe from robbers, murderers, and drug addicts? We’re not safe in our own homes with home invasion an everyday occurrence.
Our leaders and politicians are to blame for coddling the criminals.
We should go to war with the cartels and shut down their drug factories and put them out of business. Drugs are the root cause of the crimes.
I believe this is happening because God got kicked out of our country.
Robert Briggs
Chino
