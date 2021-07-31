I would like to comment on the recent school board meeting where people spoke out concerning the mask requirement.
Thank God for Ms. Hurst’s common sense, health-oriented words supporting the use of masks at this time.
Ms. Babel is obviously resorting to conspiracy theory overreach when she says things like “you are nothing more than a power-hungry school board pushing toward totalitarian ideals.”
As far as the student who spoke, I would say it’s not all about you.
This is also to protect other people who need protection. And to give our healthcare workers a break.
Liz Irons
Chino
