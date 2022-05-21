One can only wonder whether any of those who came to disrupt the May 5 CVUSD board meeting had actually read Assembly Bill 2223. If they had, they would have understood they were lied to when they were told the bill “legalizes infanticide.”
But only a lie would get the attention needed by board member James Na.
According to his twisted logic of the resolution he sought to introduce a bill that supports women's reproductive rights (AB 2223) is somehow within the board's purview because it could contribute to declining enrollment and decrease ADA funding.
To say his resolution was a reach is an understatement.
Ironically, Mr. Na ignores factors that actually contribute to declining enrollment, not to mention loss of faculty and staff. Not the least of these factors is that CVUSD has become a dysfunctional laughingstock on a national level, due to actions like Mr. Na’s.
His resolution was appropriately ignored, but we must not ignore the more sinister implication that women should be forced to carry pregnancies, not to build families when they are ready, but because of some misguided need to fill school desks, or create deeper benches for high school basketball teams, or fill pews at the local church with impressionable young minds.
Mr. Na has shown repeatedly that his true motivation for being on the board is merely a desperate grab at continued relevancy for his particular church and has nothing to do with caring about the children of our community or their education.
As a glaring example, when the board’s student representative rightfully spoke out against the resolution, Mr. Na insulted her and her family, stirring a hostile crowd against her, and again proving he does not have the necessary character to remain a board member.
The time for apologies is over. Too many lawsuits. Too much incompetence. And too many shameful displays.
He should remove himself from any position of influence over our students. Anything less is insufficient.
Tim Ricketson
Chino Hills
