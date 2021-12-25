As a Preserve resident, I wanted to share how disappointed I have been for the last six years about the roads in our little area.
I would have thought that after having Bickmore Avenue closed for way too long last year, that the flooding would not be this bad and was told it would help relieve any future flooding.
The traffic on Bickmore is so bad that I need to leave my home at least 30 minutes prior to my normal time as the lights are backed up and the cars that the police let through at the stop sign do not apply to me.
Then there is Kimball Avenue, still being closed even though it was promised that it would be open and again it is delayed. I hear now it won’t be opened until February 2022.
Is the city really sure about this? I know the city has heard from other residents in the Preserve about an accident that closed Pine Avenue, leaving only Bickmore open.
Isn’t it part of your job to help relieve any traffic issues and provide alternate routes? That didn’t happen and neither did this happen when you recently closed Bickmore due to flooding.
Now I hear that Pine is closed due to flooding. Are there any detours out there as it is a madhouse?
Thank you for those of you who have already came to take a look at what we are dealing with—it is greatly appreciated. There needs to be better mitigation plans in place with detours for the road closures.
Lara Linnemann
Chino
