Pandemics have been common in human history, and governments or people with power, have either cost lives or saved lives by whether they have been reactive or proactive.
I propose a balanced solution where we don't have to limit people’s ability to be outside their home for limited periods of time, while also not putting others at risk. Physical Distancing (Social Isolation) is not just staying 6 feet away from someone, but also not coming into contact with something someone else has touched. These actions are similar yet updates to actions that were taken during the 1918 Spanish Influenza.
That is why I'm asking Chino and Chino Hills to:
1. Close all bathrooms at all public parks and other areas unless they can have all surfaces be cleaned every hour.
2. Have every crosswalk activate on every signal so people don't have to touch the button.
3. Have all essential stores close their bathrooms to the public, and also have them cleaned correctly all the time.
4. Cover and disable all water fountains.
5. At all public parks and trails, post notices requiring people to go in a clockwise direction to avoid people crossing within 6 feet of one another going in opposite directions.
6. When walking anywhere in the city if possible stay on the right-hand sidewalk of the way you are going as to also avoid crossing a person's path.
7. All essential businesses have one-way paths through the store or at least down each aisle.
These steps will reduce the possibility of infection since it will take at least 3 months for the health agency to start a widespread test and tracing campaign to locate and isolate cases through testing. Until that time every person must be considered as possibly infected.
Brad Goldman, Chino Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.