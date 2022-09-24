Music festival an A+
Usually, most letters to the editor in the Champion are complaints about various topics—my letters included.
This time, I figured I needed to give a round of applause to the Chino Hills Community Foundation regarding their outdoor concert series as well as the City of Chino Hills and their concerts in the park series.
Since our family moved to Chino Hills years ago, attending concerts in the park with our family and friends has been a time-honored tradition and something we look forward to each week. It is a great family event that needs to continue.
This year however, we also attended three of the outdoor concerts that were sponsored by the Chino Hills Community Foundation, including last Saturday’s festival event at the Community Center.
We had heard about these events in the past, but we had never taken the time to attend. What a pleasant surprise.
If you love live music, extremely talented musicians, and have not attended one of the Foundation’s concert events, you are really missing out.
Like the concerts in the park, this concert series needs community support so it can continue.
Thanks to the foundation, city, sponsors, and those who attend for keeping these events alive.
Doug McCormick
Chino Hills
