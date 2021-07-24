Drive around Chino Hills or any other southern California neighborhood and you will see bright green lawns in front of most residences.
As a kid growing up in Los Angeles, having a manicured green lawn was like an obsession to my dad as we toiled religiously on our front and backyard landscaping duties every weekend.
Fast forward to 40 years later and enjoying the view of your “mini-golf course” from the living room window doesn’t seem feasible or make more sense than driving a Hummer and getting 10 miles to the gallon.
There are many possible solutions to this escalating drought dilemma.
Unfortunately, most people are not willing to sacrifice or care about future generations.
Here are some practical remedies that could have quick results:
1. Remove all lawns and plant more trees. Just like when you drive through neighborhoods in Nevada and Arizona, most of us live in a desert where placing decorative rocks and shady trees makes more sense. You can always go to a park to run around and enjoy.
2. Ban all swimming pools. This will be a hard sell. But, just like millions of other Californians, you can go to a public pool or cool off in a lake or beach.
3. Take short showers. Your shower is not a spa to waste hundreds of gallons while you stand there for 30 minutes or more.
4. If all else fails, raise the cost of water by at least three times the current rate.
Most of us pay twice as much for our family cell phone plan than we do for our precious finite resource.
When it makes a dent in your pocket, that’s when people start raising a brow. Are you willing to be part of the solution?
Adrian Fernandez
Chino Hills
