I retired from the Chino Valley Unified School District in 2011 and have closely followed all that happens in this district.
Up until the last 10 years or so, the school board worked with the public and the district administration to deal with issues important to both. However, during the last few years and especially the last months, the situation deteriorated from a meeting to an-approaching-mob scene.
To watch board members and audience members, professing to be Christian, attack the student representative, criticize her upbringing, clap after booing when she said her year was almost over, is outrageous. It is also disgraceful.
James Na and Andrew Cruz owe the school district and the public an apology for high-jacking the meetings to spread their personal issues.
They owe the public an apology for creating an atmosphere in which the public feels free to threaten board members, to accuse members of not taking their positions seriously, and to attempt to push a narrow, limited curricula into the schools.
To refer to their belief systems: “What would Jesus do?”
Brave enough to answer that question: He would not support any of the actions.
Our multicultural community is insulted. Our students are limited.
Although I miss teaching immensely as I miss my colleagues and students, I do not miss the toxic atmosphere a few members of the school board and many members of the community are creating.
Susan Snookal
Chino
