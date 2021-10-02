With one swoop of a pen, Governor Newsom has threatened the suburban lifestyle so many of us worked so hard and saved so carefully to enjoy. Like many others, my family moved to Chino over a decade ago in order to have a single-family home on a large lot.
We appreciated the generously-spaced homes, the quiet residential streets, and the ability to have the room to grow a large garden, plant fruit and shade trees, and even keep horses in our backyard.
We appreciated Chino’s dedication to its rural heritage and the rarity of being able to afford horse property that wasn’t all the way out in Norco.
Our housing tract was built in the 1970s to accommodate horses and rural, low-density living. Prior to the duplex bill, the zoning allowed only one home per half-acre lot and allowed up to three horses per lot.
We have a homeowners’ association that maintains community horse trails and a riding arena.
Now, these lots have become highly desirable—not for their hard-to-find equestrian zoning, but for their large size that would accommodate up to four homes where there was only one before.
We are already seeing prices in our neighborhood skyrocket, and we know that there are plans to construct accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on several of the lots already. And here’s something I’ve seen no discussion of at all—our neighborhood’s sewer lines, water lines, and electrical service lines were only designed to accommodate two homes per acre.
What happens when we quadruple the load on all of them? Who will pay for the upgrading of these services?
It’s only a matter of time before the previously-ample street parking on our once-quiet cul-de-sac becomes non-existent, my horse becomes stressed and terrified by the heavy construction equipment and noise of ADUs being built next to his corral, and the new tenants of the ADUs demanding that the horses must go because they can smell them.
Not to mention the threat of a sewage backup into my home from the glut of ADUs and their output overloading the sewer lines.
Those of us who worked and saved for years to achieve our dream of the single-family-home lifestyle should not be forced to watch it disappear without having a say in the matter.
I urge Chino residents to oppose this trampling of our rights. Once our beautiful, quiet, tree-lined single-family neighborhoods are gone, they will never come back.
The “duplex bill” is wrong for the residents of Chino and Chino Hills, and I applaud Mayor Ulloa, the Chino City Council, the Chino Hills City Council, and the League of California Cities for opposing it.
Jeri Burnside
Chino
