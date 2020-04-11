We, as husband and wife, have always taken walks around the streets and trails of Chino Hills every day, sometimes twice a day. In the first two weeks of quarantine the number of walkers was way up. Entire families with little kids tagging along, and more dogs than you can count were out walking. Everyone kept the necessary social distance, but all offered friendly greetings to one another, more than I can remember in our 35 years of living here. These are walks that maintain physical and mental health for people, otherwise cooped up inside all day in a stressful time of high anxiety.
Then, suddenly there were signs on every trail forbidding anyone walking there. Trails, where you can easily maintain social distance, are replaced with sidewalks only half as wide, where, in passing others, you have to venture into bike lanes on the road, with cars whizzing by at 50 mph. If you have high anxiety, high blood pressure, extra weight, too bad. In these stressful times, some bureaucrat has decided that they know how to live your life better than you do, and they are going to make a criminal out of you if you think otherwise.
When we saw the first sign, we said people are going to ignore it. We were wrong; it was worse than that. Our second day out after the signs appeared, we noticed that some were pulled up and thrown on the ground. Others were ripped off, not to be seen. Almost every trail had violators walking or riding bikes on the paths. Making senseless rules like this instills disrespect for the rule of law. They teach responsible citizens that irresponsible, power-hungry bureaucrats are out of control and out of touch.
Phil Beauchamp and Patty Donnelly, Chino Hills
