I find it rather disgusting that so many people have decided they are above the laws and regulations of our state.
The Governor recently re-mandated masks to be worn in all indoor facilities for the entire state.
During this past week and a half, I’ve encountered so many Chino Hills and Chino residents who disregard this “mandate” and show complete disrespect for all of our concerned citizens.
I’ve worn a mask even without a mandate primarily due to my age and my wife’s compromised immune systems.
At a gym in Chino, more than one half of the members were not wearing masks even with signs clearly posted explaining the mandate.
The staff was all wearing masks but never confronted anyone about the lack thereof. At our grocery stores, the staff mostly wore masks but less than half of the customers did. No one was challenged for non-conformance.
The worst case was at a postage center in Chino Hills. Not one, as in none, of the staff had any masks. In addition, hardly any customers had masks. Only a few of us old dudes did.
I thank the people who respect all other citizens but condemn you who do not. Your actions are so self-serving, condescending, and selfish.
Grow up and join the effort to eradicate these viruses. All the medical experts agree that masks are one of the best ways to prevent the spread.
Dennis Frankeberger
Chino Hills
