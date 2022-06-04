As news unfolds regarding the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, we’re beginning to see that the local police officers puzzlingly waited in the hallways of the school while allowing a psychopathic 18-year-old to go on a rampage uncontested.
This is a spectacular failure that needs to result in the punishment of those responsible for allowing these actions.
This however, points to an unfortunate truth of life: when you are in danger, you cannot rely on the government, police, or passersby to protect you; only you can protect yourself and your loved ones.
This is why our Founding Fathers ratified the 2nd Amendment. They knew that a well-armed and well-trained populace was the best defense against crime and potential government tyranny.
Buy a gun, make sure to be properly trained in safe handling and storage, regularly practice at the shooting range, get a CCW, vote for pro-2A laws, and again, practice gun safety.
Some will be aghast at the above, instead thinking we should have more gun control. Let me summarize why it won’t help: gun control are laws, and criminals break laws.
Tell that robber pointing a gun in your face that he isn’t legally allowed to own it, or that mass shooter that he’s in a gun-free zone.
Do you think they’ll say, “I’m sorry, I didn’t know,” and walk away?
If our government can’t keep illegal drugs off the streets, what makes you think they can do the same with guns?
Statistically speaking, you will never have to use your weapon, but at least you have the ability to protect yourself and your loved ones if needed. The alternative is to be defenseless, and hope that the police will arrive in time and help…or maybe they might just wait outside.
Chris Lui
Chino Hills
