In response to the letter to the editor suggesting giving up our lawns, I’m guessing the writer is not aware of Democratic mismanagement of crucial state resources like water.
Gov. Newsom is a prime example of do-nothing leaders who have not addressed the housing crisis, the homeless crisis or the forest management crisis leading to yearly devastating wildfires and blackouts.
The State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) appointed by Newsom is voting to declare its own power-grab “water-emergency” that would cut off water to farmers and agriculture for one year because they are more interested in saving a fish species and letting snowpack drain into the ocean.
Our state leadership has done nothing in over 30 years to build dams or reservoirs or de-salinization plants to manage our critical water resources, yet they continue to call for more homes, more apartments, and more developments, and have made zero provisions for water, other than to tell food growers to flip off.
And true to form, here comes a person who is not properly educated on these things to suggest that we sacrifice (suffer) because of inept and vision-less leaders who have squandered our tax dollars for decades.
His offerings are just as fairyland as these officials:
1. Have a dirt lawn, but then go to a park to enjoy grass. (Are not cities also forced to “comply-or-die”?)
2. Ban pools but go use a public pool, which no longer exist thanks to city liability, or drive to the beach with thousands of other people, creating congestion and CO2.
3) Take showers less than 30 minutes because he must assume this is the practice of all.
4) And of course, triple the price of water. Because that will teach people not to use it.
Debbie Hall
Chino Hills
