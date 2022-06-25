The author of the Good Book was ‘on to something’ when he wrote ‘thou shalt not muzzle the ox that treads the corn.’ And, no I am not calling the Chino Hills Council members ‘oxen’ as they have worked diligently during their entire terms in office.
Yes, a 30 percent raise does sound high, but take into consideration the fact they were underpaid. How many qualified persons would do the work they do for all the pay/compensations they receive?
They do not have the power to overturn any of the State of California’s laws. So when King Gavin and his cronies mandated more ‘low cost’ housing they were compelled to allow changes to our codes, opening the door of Pandora’s box to change one family home into duplexes and add more apartment complexes and hotels.
Nor can they restrict trucks from using Highway 142, only the state can control that.
I saw no put-down in the comment by Councilman Art Bennett when he pointed out the amount that Chino pays its council. And how far will $500 go in car maintenance? Gas is $6 a gallon or ruin just one tire?
Does anyone remember the endeavor and hours they put into making Edison bury the unsightly and potentially dangerous high line?
Thank God for people who are willing to do the task knowing they can never please all the people all the time.
Fawn E. Witten
Chino Hills
