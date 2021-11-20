I agree with Councilman Ray Marquez’s statement that the Chino Hills Council should have looked harder at the selection process for a future refuse collection company. Sometimes you have to look for a bias in any recommendation. It may be as simple as a sure bet, not caring about the cost of efficiency.
One more point. Metering for trash does not work. It is too easy to bypass the metering system and dump trash elsewhere.
Harry Hill
Chino Hills
