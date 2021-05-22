Maskless Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast
Can someone explain to me why, during the COVID pandemic, as San Bernardino County is still struggling in the orange tier, county leadership, local fire department members, both city police departments, school board representatives, and elected leaders from Chino and Chino Hills discarded all protocols and attended an indoor event on May 11?
I am referencing the Champion article on May 15 which clearly identifies that 375 attendees went maskless and sat shoulder to shoulder in a catered banquet setting.
I inquired of multiple attendees who reported that no one (except one person) wore masks or distanced themselves. Were attendees’ temperatures checked at the door? Did attendees show proof of vaccination? Forgive my ignorance, but last time I checked, private indoor maskless events like these are subject to major limitations in the orange tier, which our leaders are sworn to uphold.
In contrast, I put together an outdoor event at a city public venue in Chino Hills, which was limited to 100 people who were required to wear masks and properly social distance. I was warned that any violation would result in a shutdown. That’s a big contrast between the paying public and our leadership!
I think a public apology from our leaders is in order. After that, I may join the mayors and other leaders in praying they all remain healthy and COVID free after such a serious transgression.
Jim Gallagher,
Chino Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.