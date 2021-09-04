I’m against having masks being worn in school for several reasons. It is hard to hear when others are speaking. The masks make it hard to understand what the person is saying let alone hear them talk. I don’t quite understand the need for the mask as I have the vaccination.
I thought getting the vaccination would help not get COVID and then to still wear a mask just doesn’t make sense. So does the vaccination even work? Lastly, the mask makes it really hard to breathe. There have been hundreds of mask studies related to the flu transmission over several decades, with one stating “part of that evidence shows that cloth face masks actually increase flu-like illness.” As such, the virus particles can enter through the mask pores, yet bacteria remain trapped in the mask. That just doesn’t sound good. These are my reasons why wearing a mask is not good for anyone.
Nathan Versteeg, 12,
Boy Scout Troop 309
Chino
Wearing a mask throughout the school day is not good for us kids. My reasons may surprise you. I honestly have difficulty breathing through the mask.
Some research has shown that for the younger kids their CO2 levels have increased, making it toxic to even have them on.
The increase of CO2 levels may actually hurt brain development. Also, I feel extremely claustrophobic when wearing a mask as it increases my anxiety levels.
This leads me to having difficulty breathing and am risking having a detention for not wearing it.
Lastly, I really do not like wearing them. I know that a lot of my classmates and friends do not like to wear them too. I feel that the government is taking away my freedom to do what I think is best for me.
These are my reasons for not wanting to wear a mask.
Voughn Linnemann, 12,
Boy Scout Troop 309
Chino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.