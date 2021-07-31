In last week’s Champion, the same edition that pointed out an 8 percent hike on Chino Hills water bills, there was a letter to the editor suggesting among other ideas, that we “ban all swimming pools” and “raise the cost of water by at least three times the current rate.”
I’d like to go on record as one citizen who prefers public education and reasonably encouraged cooperation over repressive government measures and raising rates as ways to promote reductions in water usage.
By God’s grace and through some creative thinking, the Inland Empire Utilities Agency has kept water flowing through many droughts.
In general, the City of Chino Hills has kept water rates and utility fees down. These things should be encouraged.
Free societies should work together to solve problems but severe government measures like those suggested are not practical nor suitable.
Joe Alagna
Chino Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.