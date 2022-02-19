As we read last week in the Champion, the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission was expected to discuss and possibly recommend to the city council a $1 million splash pad during its Feb. 16 meeting.
I really hope the council unanimously votes against this proposal.
Why is the splash pad a really bad idea? Water is a very precious resource, and we don’t have enough.
We are in a drought. Splash pads are enormous water wasters from evaporation and runoff—even with a recycle system.
The cost of the installation is likely to go past the budgeted $1 million and the cost to support and maintain the facility and staff will easily surpass $100,000 annually.
Five to 10 years down the road the splash pad will need a complete renovation (likely another $1 million).
Liability is another factor. Even with a treated system, a few children in diapers can easily lead to a bacteria issue. A splash pad is not for the entire community; in all probability it will only be used by pre-teen children seasonally.
I strongly encourage the council and the commission to focus development and spending on things that will be appreciated by more of the city.
I, and those I have spoken with, would love to see more trees planted. If they are native trees, they do not require any irrigation.
Throughout the city there are signs stating, “There’s no doubt we’re in a drought. Do your part to conserve water.” Also, there is an annual water conservation design-a-sign contest. Lead by example. Do not build a splash pad.
Mitchell Mohlman
Chino Hills
Last week on this public forum, the writer from Chino encouraged us to use Google to search for facts.
So, I looked up the facts that were presented and found that the writer either didn’t present the whole facts or didn’t do a thorough search to get the answers.
The writer reported very high numbers of death and serious injuries as a result of the COVID vaccines taken from the VAERS database.
Go to this website and you’ll read the “considerations and limitations” that are disclosed.
For instance, anyone can report an adverse event after getting vaccinated.
Also, the data generally does not confirm that the COVID vaccines caused the adverse event. It just documents that the event occurred sometime after getting the COVID vaccine. Remember, correlation does not equal causation.
In another example, the writer questioned why the COVID-19 vaccine study trials took less time than the usual five to 10 years.
Fortunately, over 30 years of research working with mRNA technology, billions of dollars in funding, plenty of individuals eager to participate in the clinical trials, and by making it a priority, we were able to speed up the process to produce effective COVID-19 vaccines.
No phases in the clinical trials were skipped.
They occurred simultaneously instead of linearly due to the amount of funding and volunteers available.
It’s unfortunate that even when the facts are out there, people sometimes don’t present all the facts or maybe they simply ignore it when it doesn’t fit into their own narrative.
Linh Nguyen
Chino Hills
***
Between 2002 and 2012, the government was trying to create a vaccine for the Coronavirus by using the mRNA technology. They chose the four most promising ones and gave them to ferrets, which is the animal that is most similar when it comes to upper lung respiratory infections.
They then found that when the ferrets were exposed to the wild virus they all got sick and died. In last week’s letter, it was stated that 900,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19.
The government uses the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test to diagnose if you’re positive for COVID-19.
However, according to Kary Mullis, the creator of the PCR test, who also won the Nobel Prize in 1993 for it, said “The PCR test can only find genetic material and cannot detect infection. It is not a diagnostic test.” On Jan. 2, 2022, the CDC admitted that the tests were unreliable, which consistently gave out false positive diagnoses.
You can’t say 900,000 people have died from COVID-19 because the PCR test cannot distinguish a particular virus.
Also, from last week’s letter, comparing injecting an experimental vaccine into your body with the effectiveness of seat belts or driving drunk is not one and the same.
What you can compare it to is all the regular scheduled vaccines that are given from birth and throughout adulthood.
The COVID-19 vaccine has killed and injured more people in the last 14 months than all the vaccines combined from the past 30 years. This is why it is imperative to have long term studies.
According to the CDC’s VAERS system as of Feb. 4, 2022, there have been 23,615 deaths, 188,135 serious injuries, 3,950 cases of Myocarditis (mostly in boys) and 12,981 reports of blood clotting disorders that have been reported, and that again is only one percent of deaths and injuries.
I stand for your right to understand the risk and to then make an informed choice.
Laurie Hernandez
Chino
