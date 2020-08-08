Black Lives
According to the CDC, approximately 17.3 million black lives were killed by abortion in the U.S. from 1973 through 2019. This is more than the total number of black slaves (estimated to be 12.5 million) during the entire history of slavery in the U.S. (1619 to 1865). Yes, black lives matter. But what about unborn black lives? Don’t they matter too?
Kenneth Vasquez, Chino
