I’m all for giving dissenting voices a forum, but not so much so when it’s a question of public health while a pandemic is raging.
In last week’s Champion, the sole Letter to the Editor (“Vaccine Science”) questioned the consensus of the vast majority of credible doctors and scientists in this country who have devoted their lives to studying infectious disease, urging readers to “bravely venture out and open the gates to various and competing views.”
The reason there has been shifting recommendations from the CDC about wearing masks and getting booster shots is because COVID-19 is still a relatively new virus that is adapting and mutating … and we have a consensus of the best minds in the scientific community adapting recommendations as it collects and analyzes reliable data.
And the one recommendation that nearly 100 percent of respected scientists agree on is to get vaccinated.
You want to Google “silenced studies and obscure data?”
You want to put your trust in the handful of folks who are trying to sell books and peddle fake “cures?”
Then get your medical degree so you understand what you’re reading and can back it up with multiple reliable sources.
Until then, trust the experts.
This vaccine isn’t 100 percent fool-proof, but it’s our best chance of beating this virus.
If you won’t do it for yourself, do it for the people you care about. Because without the vaccine, chances are good you’ll get it.
And how many times do you need to see a former anti-vaxxer pleading with you from their death bed to get vaccinated?
Lisa Greathouse
Chino Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.