I am writing in response to the “Disinformation Board” letter in last week’s Champion. My understanding is that such a board would identify misinformation and label it as such.
Which is not the same as “stopping” that information. In the past, Americans seemed to have an understanding of what was true and what was not true.
In the last decade, things have changed.
People can lie and people that want to believe that lie can spread it as truth to those who are less able to discern the truth. Mr. Vasquez seems to mostly fear the government attempting to silence his religious views in particular.
I have a similar fear. I fear a particular religion wants to turn our country into a theocracy and have us conform to its moral standards.
Recently, I read that at a rally, a pastor proclaimed that the separation of church and state is a lie. I think that is a lie. This is not a Christian, Jewish or Muslim country. Our government stands separate from religion. Diversity of thought is expected and tolerated.
But outlandish lies are labeled and opposed. We need much of that as possible.
“You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”
Liz Irons
Chino
