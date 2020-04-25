My daughter is an RN at urgent care here in Chino. She is 30 years old, single, no kids. She has her whole life ahead of her. It terrifies me when she’s at work until she comes home but I know she's doing God's work on the front line of this pandemic.
I see other states’ communities showing their admiration for healthcare. I'd like to ask if any businesses could offer any assistance for healthcare first responders. I know my community: the people are kind hearted so as a first responder’s worried mom I'd like to see our community show appreciation for their sacrifice.
Stay home to save lives. God be with us all.
Valerie Hernandez, Chino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.