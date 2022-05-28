According to recent polling, 84 percent of voters—Republicans and Democrats alike—agree that no president, regardless of party, should be able to obstruct and undermine the will of the American people or exploit weaknesses in our political system for their personal gain.
In our polarized politics, that bipartisan support is a huge deal.
So what can we do to protect our democracy from presidential corruption? Pass bold legislation like the Protecting Our Democracy Act.
If passed, it would prevent future abuse of presidential power and corruption, increase transparency, and ensure presidents of either party can be held accountable.
If the average person used their public office for personal gain, they’d go to jail. So why should the president be allowed to act with impunity?
That’s why I’m urging Congress to pass the Protecting Our Democracy Act. We must prevent future presidents of any party from abusing the power of their office.
Drinda Steele
Chino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.