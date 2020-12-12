I'm starting to think Gov. Newsom and many of his Democratic cronies are in-the-closet conservatives or at least agree and see the usefulness of its common sense ideals. When you look at their tactics they use to enslave/enforce on us due to COVID-19, you will see strong similarities to the common sense tactics conservatives have been begging for to protect our State for many years.
Limit the amount of numbers, vaccines, sanitation, protection. These are all common sense tactics he wants to punish you for not following. Yet, he does not follow any of these to protect our state’s citizens. He constantly uses the threat of hospitals being overtaken by Covid patients, running out of hospital beds, running out of PPE, as a tool to shut down California.
We all know he loves open borders and sanctuary cities. How many people are here illegally that will be contributing to the running out of hospital beds, running out of PPE, overcrowding our ICU units?
When your actions are a direct threat to the people you are supposed to protect, you should no longer be allowed to represent or lead. If it was as bad as he propagates, would he be attending dinner parties, would his kids still be in school?
This is America, many people have sacrificed greatly for our basic freedoms. Of course use common sense and protect yourself and family. But do not submit to tyranny and forfeit all that was given to us.
William J. Gariador, Chino
