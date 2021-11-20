After reading the article in last week’s Champion, I learned about the negotiations involving our trash service contracts. It looks to me that Councilman Ray Marquez is somewhat standing alone in the fight for the people of Chino Hills.
Why is he always the lone soldier doing the good fight? I wish the other councilmembers would support his concerns, and those of the people of Chino Hills.
It seems to me there is a large financial gap in the contracts that all of us will have to pay.
Ray Marquez was also the only councilmember involved in the pending flood control project due to start next year. He met with San Bernardino County officials and concerned residents.
Also, Ray Marquez spoke out against the inflated contract with the Humane Society which all of us are paying for now in dog license fees.
Lastly, he is the only one speaking out on the ongoing loss of revenues to the city from Big League Dreams.
I would like to thank all of the councilmembers, but for now I’ll just thank Ray Marquez.
Kevin Stenson
Chino Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.